Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)?

The shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $20 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oceaneering International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that OII is Buy in its latest report on May 07, 2019. Cowen thinks that OII is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.31.

The shares of the company added by 3.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.49 while ending the day at $14.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -0.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. OII had ended its last session trading at $14.31. Oceaneering International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 OII 52-week low price stands at $10.74 while its 52-week high price is $21.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oceaneering International Inc. generated 340.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 123.33%. Oceaneering International Inc. has the potential to record -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Compass Point also rated AINV as Downgrade on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that AINV could down by -7.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.54% to reach $16.98/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 16.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.05. The stock has a high of $18.00 for the year while the low is $12.05. At the moment, only 1.89% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 420.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.48% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.