Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)?

The shares of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $59 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hologic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Buy the HOLX stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HOLX is Underweight in its latest report on January 02, 2019. UBS thinks that HOLX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $52.96 while ending the day at $53.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a 29.35% incline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. HOLX had ended its last session trading at $53.56. Hologic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HOLX 52-week low price stands at $37.48 while its 52-week high price is $53.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hologic Inc. generated 601.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.77%. Hologic Inc. has the potential to record 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $128. BofA/Merrill also rated ALNY as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that ALNY could surge by 6.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $120.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.97% to reach $124.95/share. It started the day trading at $125.00 and traded between $115.45 and $116.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALNY’s 50-day SMA is 99.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.06. The stock has a high of $125.72 for the year while the low is $60.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.00%, as 5.53M HOLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.00% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 725.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 61.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ALNY shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 675,303 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,497,719 shares of ALNY, with a total valuation of $1,932,542,804. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more ALNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,737,526,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 9.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,060,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 838,276 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,178,482,753. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,022,504 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,235,974 shares and is now valued at $964,761,994. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.