Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)?

The shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 02, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FutureFuel Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2015, to Neutral the FF stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2014. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.95.

The shares of the company added by 11.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.09 while ending the day at $13.25. During the trading session, a total of 632360.0 shares were traded which represents a -673.34% decline from the average session volume which is 81770.0 shares. FF had ended its last session trading at $11.84. FutureFuel Corp. currently has a market cap of $568.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.29, with a beta of 2.01. FutureFuel Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.40 FF 52-week low price stands at $10.17 while its 52-week high price is $19.31.

The FutureFuel Corp. generated 235.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -312.5%.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on June 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.93% to reach $2.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.36 and traded between $1.27 and $1.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSTM’s 50-day SMA is 1.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.64. The stock has a high of $4.25 for the year while the low is $0.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.18%, as 14.13M FF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.40% of Verastem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC bought more VSTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 6,432.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC purchasing 7,272,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,385,615 shares of VSTM, with a total valuation of $10,118,293.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Verastem Inc. shares by 22.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,848,616 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 527,975 shares of Verastem Inc. which are valued at $3,902,604. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Verastem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.