Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 288.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is 6.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.48.

The shares of the company added by 7.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.96 while ending the day at $16.17. During the trading session, a total of 561002.0 shares were traded which represents a -257.85% decline from the average session volume which is 156770.0 shares. CUE had ended its last session trading at $15.07. Cue Biopharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 CUE 52-week low price stands at $4.16 while its 52-week high price is $15.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cue Biopharma Inc. generated 31.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. Cue Biopharma Inc. has the potential to record -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. JP Morgan also rated OBSV as Initiated on September 13, 2018, with its price target of $29 suggesting that OBSV could surge by 86.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.73% to reach $20.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.35 and traded between $2.85 and $2.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OBSV’s 50-day SMA is 5.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.67. The stock has a high of $15.47 for the year while the low is $2.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 424334.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.48%, as 464,561 CUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of ObsEva SA shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 540.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,412,249 shares of OBSV, with a total valuation of $15,525,733.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ObsEva SA shares by 10.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,345,283 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,603 shares of ObsEva SA which are valued at $10,671,038. In the same vein, First Manhattan Co. increased its ObsEva SA shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 337,169 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,729,143 shares and is now valued at $7,867,601. Following these latest developments, around 14.47% of ObsEva SA stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.