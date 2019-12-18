Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)?

The shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $153 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capital One Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on July 08, 2019, to Hold the COF stock while also putting a $98 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 98. BofA/Merrill was of a view that COF is Buy in its latest report on January 23, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that COF is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $110.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.57.

The shares of the company added by 0.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $103.55 while ending the day at $104.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a 22.77% incline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. COF had ended its last session trading at $103.33. Capital One Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $48.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.86, with a beta of 1.29. COF 52-week low price stands at $69.90 while its 52-week high price is $105.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.67%. Capital One Financial Corporation has the potential to record 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.12% to reach $66.36/share. It started the day trading at $60.255 and traded between $59.51 and $60.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSNC’s 50-day SMA is 55.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.14. The stock has a high of $67.73 for the year while the low is $40.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.75%, as 3.73M COF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.45, while the P/B ratio is 3.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SSNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 729,154 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,038,833 shares of SSNC, with a total valuation of $1,203,331,922. Henderson Global Investors Ltd. meanwhile bought more SSNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,127,353,899 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by 12.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,514,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,595,430 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,111,803,772. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,265,071 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,613,710 shares and is now valued at $937,603,286. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.