Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX)?

The shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $30 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of California Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 12, 2019, to Sell the CRC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that CRC is Outperform in its latest report on September 21, 2018. Imperial Capital thinks that CRC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.96.

The shares of the company added by 8.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.56 while ending the day at $9.23. During the trading session, a total of 4.11 million shares were traded which represents a -3.66% decline from the average session volume which is 3.96 million shares. CRC had ended its last session trading at $8.52. CRC 52-week low price stands at $4.68 while its 52-week high price is $30.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The California Resources Corporation generated 22.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.43%. California Resources Corporation has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on August 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Imperial Capital also rated PYX as Initiated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $71 suggesting that PYX could surge by 89.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.23% to reach $61.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.94 and traded between $6.00 and $6.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PYX’s 50-day SMA is 9.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.78. The stock has a high of $32.69 for the year while the low is $5.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.54%, as 2.54M CRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.38% of Pyxus International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 308.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. bought more PYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. purchasing 15,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 674,988 shares of PYX, with a total valuation of $5,420,154. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more PYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,277,565 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pyxus International Inc. shares by 3.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 541,434 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,622 shares of Pyxus International Inc. which are valued at $4,347,715. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Pyxus International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,959 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 400,797 shares and is now valued at $3,218,400. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of Pyxus International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.