Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)?

The shares of TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TTM Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 05, 2019, to Buy the TTMI stock while also putting a $17.75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. Cross Research was of a view that TTMI is Hold in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Macquarie thinks that TTMI is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.46.

The shares of the company added by 0.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.71 while ending the day at $14.89. During the trading session, a total of 4.09 million shares were traded which represents a -380.96% decline from the average session volume which is 849860.0 shares. TTMI had ended its last session trading at $14.76. TTM Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 2.57. TTM Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 TTMI 52-week low price stands at $8.49 while its 52-week high price is $15.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TTM Technologies Inc. generated 316.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. TTM Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $293.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.70% to reach $305.17/share. It started the day trading at $296.30 and traded between $292.75 and $295.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COST’s 50-day SMA is 298.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 271.51. The stock has a high of $307.34 for the year while the low is $189.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.71%, as 5.47M TTMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Costco Wholesale Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.73, while the P/B ratio is 8.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COST shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 423,181 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,124,566 shares of COST, with a total valuation of $11,130,316,132. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,962,309,478 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Costco Wholesale Corporation shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,367,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 102,456 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation which are valued at $5,506,717,602. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Costco Wholesale Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,783 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,311,586 shares and is now valued at $3,391,326,599. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.