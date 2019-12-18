Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)?

The shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TherapeuticsMD Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Buy the TXMD stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. That day the Noble Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TXMD is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 08, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that TXMD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.44 while ending the day at $2.50. During the trading session, a total of 4.45 million shares were traded which represents a -25.0% decline from the average session volume which is 3.56 million shares. TXMD had ended its last session trading at $2.56. TXMD 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $6.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TherapeuticsMD Inc. generated 155.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) is now rated as Overweight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ISBC as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that ISBC could surge by 12.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.50% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.36 and traded between $12.00 and $12.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ISBC’s 50-day SMA is 12.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.52. The stock has a high of $12.91 for the year while the low is $9.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.00%, as 6.45M TXMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Blue Harbour Group LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,318,628 shares of ISBC, with a total valuation of $329,462,654. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… meanwhile bought more ISBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $273,616,424 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Investors Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,024,502 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -155,853 shares of Investors Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $253,555,494. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Investors Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 493,672 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,631,727 shares and is now valued at $188,518,628. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Investors Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.