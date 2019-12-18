Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)?

The shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redfin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Buy the RDFN stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that RDFN is Sector Weight in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that RDFN is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.44 while ending the day at $20.53. During the trading session, a total of 925921.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. RDFN had ended its last session trading at $21.40. Redfin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 RDFN 52-week low price stands at $13.56 while its 52-week high price is $23.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Redfin Corporation generated 219.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Redfin Corporation has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Citigroup also rated COTY as Downgrade on July 02, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that COTY could surge by 13.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.27% to reach $12.92/share. It started the day trading at $11.35 and traded between $10.91 and $11.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COTY’s 50-day SMA is 11.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.34. The stock has a high of $14.14 for the year while the low is $5.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.47%, as 26.39M RDFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.12% of Coty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more COTY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -2,687,723 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,847,646 shares of COTY, with a total valuation of $482,921,835. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more COTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $468,658,972 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newton Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Coty Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,158,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -224,629 shares of Coty Inc. which are valued at $290,333,625. In the same vein, Templeton Investment Counsel LLC decreased its Coty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,818,680 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,818,680 shares and is now valued at $205,627,567. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Coty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.