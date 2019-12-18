Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)?

The shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on June 05, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medtronic plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2019, to Strong Buy the MDT stock while also putting a $117 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $99. JP Morgan was of a view that MDT is Overweight in its latest report on December 19, 2018. UBS thinks that MDT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $122.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $114.1416 while ending the day at $114.35. During the trading session, a total of 3.86 million shares were traded which represents a 5.29% incline from the average session volume which is 4.08 million shares. MDT had ended its last session trading at $114.54. Medtronic plc currently has a market cap of $153.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.38, with a beta of 0.60. Medtronic plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 MDT 52-week low price stands at $81.66 while its 52-week high price is $114.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Medtronic plc generated 3.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.53%. Medtronic plc has the potential to record 5.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $205.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.78% to reach $205.23/share. It started the day trading at $205.72 and traded between $202.95 and $203.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACN’s 50-day SMA is 192.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 186.36. The stock has a high of $208.66 for the year while the low is $132.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.42%, as 7.96M MDT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.23% of Accenture plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.64, while the P/B ratio is 8.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ACN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 749,641 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,179,593 shares of ACN, with a total valuation of $11,099,926,928. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ACN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,275,043,376 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Accenture plc shares by 6.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,676,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,879,133 shares of Accenture plc which are valued at $5,768,529,135. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Accenture plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 318,660 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,586,655 shares and is now valued at $5,348,171,520. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Accenture plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.