Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)?

The shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McEwen Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2017, to Buy the MUX stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.30. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 20, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.25. Stifel Nicolaus was of a view that MUX is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2013.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.03.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.04. During the trading session, a total of 4.2 million shares were traded which represents a 3.15% incline from the average session volume which is 4.34 million shares. MUX had ended its last session trading at $1.04. McEwen Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MUX 52-week low price stands at $1.02 while its 52-week high price is $2.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The McEwen Mining Inc. generated 13.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. McEwen Mining Inc. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $87. Jefferies also rated O as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $99 suggesting that O could surge by 11.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.79% to reach $80.75/share. It started the day trading at $73.505 and traded between $71.445 and $71.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that O’s 50-day SMA is 77.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.14. The stock has a high of $82.17 for the year while the low is $59.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.99%, as 9.69M MUX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.98% of Realty Income Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.39, while the P/B ratio is 2.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more O shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,688,702 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,262,590 shares of O, with a total valuation of $3,928,252,272. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more O shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,880,355,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Realty Income Corporation shares by 3.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,613,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 732,888 shares of Realty Income Corporation which are valued at $1,809,484,803. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Realty Income Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,936,211 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,094,431 shares and is now valued at $926,796,248. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Realty Income Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.