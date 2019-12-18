Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)?

The shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Buy the KLXE stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.06.

The shares of the company added by 5.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.40 while ending the day at $6.73. During the trading session, a total of 602145.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.22% decline from the average session volume which is 347620.0 shares. KLXE had ended its last session trading at $6.39. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 KLXE 52-week low price stands at $4.12 while its 52-week high price is $30.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. generated 121.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 350.0%. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Piper Jaffray also rated ABBV as Upgrade on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $80 suggesting that ABBV could surge by 5.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.73% to reach $95.00/share. It started the day trading at $90.165 and traded between $89.07 and $90.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABBV’s 50-day SMA is 82.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.42. The stock has a high of $92.99 for the year while the low is $62.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 70.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.57%, as 68.40M KLXE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of AbbVie Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABBV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 256,382 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 119,629,462 shares of ABBV, with a total valuation of $10,495,092,701. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more ABBV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,826,925,175 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AbbVie Inc. shares by 2.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 68,783,527 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,516,048 shares of AbbVie Inc. which are valued at $6,034,378,824. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AbbVie Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 796,728 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 66,709,632 shares and is now valued at $5,852,436,015. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of AbbVie Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.