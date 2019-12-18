Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)?

The shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on May 16, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2016, to Buy the HTGM stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2016. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on November 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that HTGM is Buy in its latest report on August 24, 2015. JMP Securities thinks that HTGM is worth Mkt Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.42.

The shares of the company added by 5.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.65 while ending the day at $0.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -246.85% decline from the average session volume which is 324850.0 shares. HTGM had ended its last session trading at $0.68. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 HTGM 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $3.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. generated 34.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.33%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Deutsche Bank also rated KEY as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that KEY could down by -1.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.24% to reach $20.02/share. It started the day trading at $20.475 and traded between $20.075 and $20.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEY’s 50-day SMA is 18.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.47. The stock has a high of $20.43 for the year while the low is $13.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.64%, as 15.12M HTGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of KeyCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KEY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,026,371 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 112,568,014 shares of KEY, with a total valuation of $2,182,693,791. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KEY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,188,315,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its KeyCorp shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 50,413,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 554,860 shares of KeyCorp which are valued at $977,520,809. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its KeyCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,914,865 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 40,382,160 shares and is now valued at $783,010,082. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of KeyCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.