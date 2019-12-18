Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)?

The shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flex Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2018. Needham was of a view that FLEX is Hold in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Standpoint Research thinks that FLEX is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.97.

The shares of the company added by 1.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.45 while ending the day at $12.65. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a 20.53% incline from the average session volume which is 5.03 million shares. FLEX had ended its last session trading at $12.44. Flex Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FLEX 52-week low price stands at $7.16 while its 52-week high price is $12.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Flex Ltd. generated 1.82 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.87%. Flex Ltd. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is now rated as Outperform. BofA/Merrill also rated CDNS as Initiated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $73 suggesting that CDNS could surge by 8.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $75.79/share. It started the day trading at $69.89 and traded between $68.6389 and $69.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDNS’s 50-day SMA is 66.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.38. The stock has a high of $77.08 for the year while the low is $40.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.52%, as 5.35M FLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.94% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.69, while the P/B ratio is 12.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CDNS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 492,178 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,844,139 shares of CDNS, with a total valuation of $2,307,300,765. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more CDNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,615,192,356 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,081,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -82,652 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. which are valued at $1,129,718,069. In the same vein, MFS International (UK) Ltd. decreased its Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,168 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,672,283 shares and is now valued at $1,100,977,881. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.