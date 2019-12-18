Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)?

The shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EOG Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that EOG is Outperform in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that EOG is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.96.

The shares of the company added by 1.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $78.05 while ending the day at $78.81. During the trading session, a total of 5.48 million shares were traded which represents a -33.71% decline from the average session volume which is 4.1 million shares. EOG had ended its last session trading at $77.91. EOG Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $46.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.87, with a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EOG 52-week low price stands at $64.33 while its 52-week high price is $107.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EOG Resources Inc. generated 1.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.73%. EOG Resources Inc. has the potential to record 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.10% to reach $37.15/share. It started the day trading at $37.61 and traded between $36.21 and $37.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTHT’s 50-day SMA is 35.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.69. The stock has a high of $45.39 for the year while the low is $27.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.33%, as 13.98M EOG shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 113.85, while the P/B ratio is 10.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more HTHT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 651,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,793,735 shares of HTHT, with a total valuation of $1,190,293,674. Aberdeen Standard Investments (As… meanwhile sold more HTHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $423,618,120 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Huazhu Group Limited shares by 12.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,280,460 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 679,400 shares of Huazhu Group Limited which are valued at $214,854,537. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management (S… increased its Huazhu Group Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 305,832 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,763,330 shares and is now valued at $197,163,519. Following these latest developments, around 56.40% of Huazhu Group Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.