Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)?

The shares of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of comScore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Aegis Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2019, to Buy the SCOR stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2019. SunTrust was of a view that SCOR is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2019. Needham thinks that SCOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 242.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.60.

The shares of the company added by 4.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.75 while ending the day at $4.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -4.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. SCOR had ended its last session trading at $4.68. comScore Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SCOR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $23.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The comScore Inc. generated 58.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. comScore Inc. has the potential to record -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Goldman also rated HPQ as Downgrade on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that HPQ could surge by 0.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.73% to reach $20.52/share. It started the day trading at $20.54 and traded between $20.33 and $20.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPQ’s 50-day SMA is 18.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.40. The stock has a high of $24.09 for the year while the low is $15.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.61%, as 15.44M SCOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of HP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HPQ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -73,376 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 126,502,896 shares of HPQ, with a total valuation of $2,540,178,152. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more HPQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,388,748,346 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its HP Inc. shares by 1.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 72,072,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -970,540 shares of HP Inc. which are valued at $1,447,206,262. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its HP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 122,025 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 69,003,888 shares and is now valued at $1,385,598,071. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of HP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.