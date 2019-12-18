Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH), Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)?

The shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. SunTrust was of a view that EQH is Buy in its latest report on June 04, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EQH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.71 while ending the day at $24.75. During the trading session, a total of 4.33 million shares were traded which represents a 7.31% incline from the average session volume which is 4.67 million shares. EQH had ended its last session trading at $24.83. EQH 52-week low price stands at $14.72 while its 52-week high price is $25.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.61%. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is now rated as Equal-Weight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated VLY as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that VLY could surge by 7.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.99% to reach $12.61/share. It started the day trading at $11.72 and traded between $11.60 and $11.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLY’s 50-day SMA is 11.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.72. The stock has a high of $12.14 for the year while the low is $8.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.02%, as 15.91M EQH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.07% of Valley National Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 367,102 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,406,597 shares of VLY, with a total valuation of $491,068,393. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $386,793,805 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Valley National Bancorp shares by 3.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,132,704 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 644,260 shares of Valley National Bancorp which are valued at $198,396,712. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Valley National Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 775,372 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,832,663 shares and is now valued at $148,602,238. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Valley National Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.