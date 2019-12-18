Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)?

The shares of Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 24, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.60 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avon Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 04, 2018. The stock was given Underperform rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.20. UBS was of a view that AVP is Sell in its latest report on August 04, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AVP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 309.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.32 while ending the day at $5.32. During the trading session, a total of 4.49 million shares were traded which represents a 28.77% incline from the average session volume which is 6.3 million shares. AVP had ended its last session trading at $5.57. AVP 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $5.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avon Products Inc. generated 564.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Avon Products Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.59% to reach $1.96/share. It started the day trading at $0.9701 and traded between $0.933 and $0.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NE’s 50-day SMA is 1.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.88. The stock has a high of $3.64 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.34%, as 26.29M AVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.73% of Noble Corporation plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 750,945 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,823,770 shares of NE, with a total valuation of $37,973,196. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,031,100 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Noble Corporation plc shares by 104.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,190,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,356,256 shares of Noble Corporation plc which are valued at $25,642,295. In the same vein, Firefly Value Partners LP increased its Noble Corporation plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,555,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,696,856 shares and is now valued at $22,998,667. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Noble Corporation plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.