Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)?

The shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Americold Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Buy the COLD stock while also putting a $42.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on March 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Raymond James was of a view that COLD is Outperform in its latest report on May 10, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.06.

The shares of the company added by 0.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $32.41 while ending the day at $33.15. During the trading session, a total of 4.55 million shares were traded which represents a -146.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. COLD had ended its last session trading at $32.95. COLD 52-week low price stands at $24.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Americold Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on August 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Berenberg also rated STOR as Initiated on April 23, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that STOR could surge by 10.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.10% to reach $41.21/share. It started the day trading at $37.785 and traded between $36.92 and $37.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STOR’s 50-day SMA is 39.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.77. The stock has a high of $40.96 for the year while the low is $27.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.49%, as 6.25M COLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of STORE Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 606,066 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,386,414 shares of STOR, with a total valuation of $1,196,320,914.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by 9.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,593,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,136,504 shares of STORE Capital Corporation which are valued at $553,377,340. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 459,143 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,592,355 shares and is now valued at $471,924,772. Following these latest developments, around 0.89% of STORE Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.