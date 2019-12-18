Is It Crazy To Buy Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) And Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEI)

The shares of Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vera Bradley Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on September 05, 2019, to Market Perform the VRA stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on December 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that VRA is Market Perform in its latest report on September 06, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that VRA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.66.

The shares of the company added by 10.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.35 while ending the day at $12.29. During the trading session, a total of 591150.0 shares were traded which represents a -72.49% decline from the average session volume which is 342720.0 shares. VRA had ended its last session trading at $11.09. Vera Bradley Inc. currently has a market cap of $411.59 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.45, with a beta of 0.83. Vera Bradley Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 VRA 52-week low price stands at $7.94 while its 52-week high price is $14.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vera Bradley Inc. generated 26.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Vera Bradley Inc. has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.25% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.92 and traded between $1.71 and $1.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEI’s 50-day SMA is 2.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 170.05. The stock has a high of $4609.38 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 207041.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 65.57%, as 342,798 VRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.12% of Camber Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 48.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -99.12% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more CEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,245 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.