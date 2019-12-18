Is It Crazy To Buy The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) And SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)

The shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Lovesac Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on September 17, 2019, to Buy the LOVE stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $38. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that LOVE is Buy in its latest report on November 26, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.57.

The shares of the company added by 13.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.91 while ending the day at $12.54. During the trading session, a total of 795829.0 shares were traded which represents a -121.21% decline from the average session volume which is 359760.0 shares. LOVE had ended its last session trading at $11.05. The Lovesac Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 LOVE 52-week low price stands at $10.33 while its 52-week high price is $46.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Lovesac Company generated 44.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 236.96%. The Lovesac Company has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BofA/Merrill also rated SCPL as Downgrade on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that SCPL could surge by 8.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.55% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $12.26 and traded between $11.1901 and $12.08 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $18.75 for the year while the low is $8.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 922128.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.66%, as 833,051 LOVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of SciPlay Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.33, while the P/B ratio is 5.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 369.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Park West Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,329,709 shares of SCPL, with a total valuation of $39,223,972. Columbia Management Investment Ad… meanwhile bought more SCPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,896,830 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SciPlay Corporation shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,909,283 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,696 shares of SciPlay Corporation which are valued at $22,491,354. In the same vein, SG Capital Management LLC increased its SciPlay Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,096,793 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,867,601 shares and is now valued at $22,000,340. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of SciPlay Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.