Is It Crazy To Buy Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) And CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.14.

The shares of the company added by 0.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a 8.05% incline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. TRNX had ended its last session trading at $0.83. Taronis Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TRNX 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $29.45.

The Taronis Technologies Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. JP Morgan also rated CONE as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $77 suggesting that CONE could surge by 16.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.29% to reach $74.91/share. It started the day trading at $63.25 and traded between $62.39 and $62.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CONE’s 50-day SMA is 68.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.54. The stock has a high of $79.73 for the year while the low is $48.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.60%, as 4.45M TRNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of CyrusOne Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CONE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 371,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,402,213 shares of CONE, with a total valuation of $1,021,857,870. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more CONE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $808,362,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CyrusOne Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,927,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -148,504 shares of CyrusOne Inc. which are valued at $680,772,285. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CyrusOne Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,331 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,612,722 shares and is now valued at $287,372,581. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of CyrusOne Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.