Is It Crazy To Buy Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) And Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by First Analysis Sec in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. First Analysis Sec wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smartsheet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Neutral the SMAR stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Wedbush was of a view that SMAR is Outperform in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Needham thinks that SMAR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.68.

The shares of the company added by 0.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.51 while ending the day at $42.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 24.63% incline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. SMAR had ended its last session trading at $42.75. Smartsheet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SMAR 52-week low price stands at $22.01 while its 52-week high price is $55.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smartsheet Inc. generated 513.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.17%. Smartsheet Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Goldman also rated CGNX as Downgrade on July 16, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that CGNX could down by -17.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.68% to reach $48.17/share. It started the day trading at $56.75 and traded between $55.273 and $56.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGNX’s 50-day SMA is 51.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.30. The stock has a high of $57.31 for the year while the low is $34.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.57%, as 6.35M SMAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.90% of Cognex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.02, while the P/B ratio is 7.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 869.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 203,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,247,579 shares of CGNX, with a total valuation of $765,123,514. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $705,286,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its Cognex Corporation shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,483,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,431 shares of Cognex Corporation which are valued at $475,868,833. In the same vein, Walter Scott & Partners Ltd. increased its Cognex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 964,611 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,539,944 shares and is now valued at $378,354,390. Following these latest developments, around 4.71% of Cognex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.