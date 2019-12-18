Is It Crazy To Buy Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) And Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

The shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2018, to Buy the OVID stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.60.

The shares of the company added by 7.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $4.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a -116.94% decline from the average session volume which is 773500.0 shares. OVID had ended its last session trading at $4.15. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 OVID 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $4.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ovid Therapeutics Inc. generated 37.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.93%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Jefferies also rated KALA as Initiated on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that KALA could surge by 77.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.19% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.59 and traded between $4.02 and $4.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KALA’s 50-day SMA is 3.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.44. The stock has a high of $9.25 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.33%, as 4.16M OVID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.26% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 284.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.90% over the last six months.

This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,537,478 shares of KALA, with a total valuation of $18,921,283.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 4.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,143 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $6,751,956. In the same vein, Caxton Corp. increased its Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,929 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,483,343 shares and is now valued at $6,185,540. Following these latest developments, around 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.