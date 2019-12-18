Is It Crazy To Buy Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) And Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.85.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.3012 while ending the day at $1.44. During the trading session, a total of 796901.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.82% decline from the average session volume which is 514730.0 shares. LKCO had ended its last session trading at $1.32. LKCO 52-week low price stands at $1.23 while its 52-week high price is $98.39.

The Luokung Technology Corp. generated 1.19 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.05% to reach $4.33/share. It started the day trading at $0.415 and traded between $0.3511 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTRH’s 50-day SMA is 0.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.02. The stock has a high of $14.77 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.82%, as 10.60M LKCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.73% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -93.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more WTRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 58.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,809,139 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,605,039 shares of WTRH, with a total valuation of $2,889,915.

Similarly, Leucadia National Corp. (Asset Ma… decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,895,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,480,100. In the same vein, Hodges Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,569,445 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,844,175 shares and is now valued at $1,460,787. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.