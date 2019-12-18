Is It Crazy To Buy Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) And Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

The shares of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $125 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Guardant Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Buy the GH stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. William Blair was of a view that GH is Outperform in its latest report on October 29, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that GH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $115.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.04.

The shares of the company added by 3.72% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $76.89 while ending the day at $79.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -34.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. GH had ended its last session trading at $76.66. Guardant Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.40 GH 52-week low price stands at $32.33 while its 52-week high price is $112.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Guardant Health Inc. generated 147.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -114.29%. Guardant Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.76% to reach $7.83/share. It started the day trading at $7.41 and traded between $7.37 and $7.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEF’s 50-day SMA is 7.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.85. The stock has a high of $9.01 for the year while the low is $6.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.01%, as 2.71M GH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Telefonica S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.50, while the P/B ratio is 2.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more TEF shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 3,455,179 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,364,677 shares of TEF, with a total valuation of $147,558,839. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile sold more TEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,266,098 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Telefonica S.A. shares by 15.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,871,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -687,393 shares of Telefonica S.A. which are valued at $29,500,693. In the same vein, Marshall Wace North America LP decreased its Telefonica S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 884,032 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,732,143 shares and is now valued at $13,198,930. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Telefonica S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.