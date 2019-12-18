Is It Crazy To Buy Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) And Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.80.

The shares of the company added by 10.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4659 while ending the day at $0.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -162.44% decline from the average session volume which is 387800.0 shares. FTFT had ended its last session trading at $0.47. FTFT 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.85.

The Future FinTech Group Inc. generated 135000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.07% to reach $1.21/share. It started the day trading at $0.67 and traded between $0.603 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 1.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.29. The stock has a high of $5.20 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.24%, as 9.53M FTFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.03% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 917.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HCR shares, increasing its portfolio by 128.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,936,241 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,852 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $2,891,070. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,243,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 910.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 921,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 830,195 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $773,012. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 703,915 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 703,915 shares and is now valued at $590,585. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.