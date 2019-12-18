Is It Crazy To Buy Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) And Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

The shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $91 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortive Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Rosenblatt was of a view that FTV is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Argus thinks that FTV is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.85.

The shares of the company added by 0.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $75.66 while ending the day at $76.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a 15.14% incline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. FTV had ended its last session trading at $76.16. Fortive Corporation currently has a market cap of $26.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.62, with a beta of 1.20. Fortive Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FTV 52-week low price stands at $62.89 while its 52-week high price is $89.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortive Corporation generated 1.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.6%. Fortive Corporation has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Citigroup also rated REG as Downgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $71 suggesting that REG could surge by 13.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.49% to reach $71.47/share. It started the day trading at $61.85 and traded between $61.01 and $61.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REG’s 50-day SMA is 65.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.57. The stock has a high of $70.26 for the year while the low is $55.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.81%, as 6.10M FTV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.68% of Regency Centers Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 898.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more REG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 461,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,695,998 shares of REG, with a total valuation of $1,736,307,710. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more REG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $801,747,234 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,421,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,413 shares of Regency Centers Corporation which are valued at $742,822,686. In the same vein, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Regency Centers Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,393,710 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,393,710 shares and is now valued at $545,926,898. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Regency Centers Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.