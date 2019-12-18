Is It Crazy To Buy Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) And Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)

The shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exela Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Overweight the XELA stock while also putting a $9 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.00.

The shares of the company added by 8.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.30 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 931535.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.92% decline from the average session volume which is 776790.0 shares. XELA had ended its last session trading at $0.30. XELA 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $4.68.

The Exela Technologies Inc. generated 15.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.35%. Exela Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Goldman also rated NAV as Upgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that NAV could surge by 17.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.45% to reach $35.10/share. It started the day trading at $30.59 and traded between $28.66 and $28.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAV’s 50-day SMA is 31.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.04. The stock has a high of $39.52 for the year while the low is $21.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.33%, as 1.48M XELA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.80% of Navistar International Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 331.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.37% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,729,960 shares of NAV, with a total valuation of $546,233,194.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Navistar International Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.