Is It Crazy To Buy Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) And Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

The shares of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eaton Corporation plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Neutral the ETN stock while also putting a $98 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 96. Oppenheimer was of a view that ETN is Outperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that ETN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.75.

The shares of the company added by 0.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $94.15 while ending the day at $94.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 23.39% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. ETN had ended its last session trading at $94.08. Eaton Corporation plc currently has a market cap of $39.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.43, with a beta of 1.43. Eaton Corporation plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ETN 52-week low price stands at $64.46 while its 52-week high price is $94.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eaton Corporation plc generated 549.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.95%. Eaton Corporation plc has the potential to record 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Morgan Stanley also rated PGRE as Upgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that PGRE could surge by 16.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.49/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $16.14/share. It started the day trading at $13.55 and traded between $13.41 and $13.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGRE’s 50-day SMA is 13.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.81. The stock has a high of $15.11 for the year while the low is $12.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.83%, as 2.91M ETN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Paramount Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 170.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PGRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 458,113 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,931,893 shares of PGRE, with a total valuation of $393,184,426. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more PGRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $266,678,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Paramount Group Inc. shares by 4.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,338,897 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -569,906 shares of Paramount Group Inc. which are valued at $154,095,610. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP decreased its Paramount Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 816,788 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,998,096 shares and is now valued at $122,284,125. Following these latest developments, around 14.50% of Paramount Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.