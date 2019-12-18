Is It Crazy To Buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) And HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

The shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 05, 2018. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2014. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Hold rating by MLV & Co in its report released on October 17, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Northland Capital was of a view that CLNE is Market Perform in its latest report on June 11, 2013. Ascendiant Capital Markets thinks that CLNE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.58.

The shares of the company added by 19.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.21 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 4.47 million shares were traded which represents a -636.1% decline from the average session volume which is 607810.0 shares. CLNE had ended its last session trading at $2.00. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CLNE 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $3.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clean Energy Fuels Corp. generated 32.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $134. BofA/Merrill also rated HEI as Downgrade on July 11, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that HEI could surge by 18.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $127.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.03% to reach $148.70/share. It started the day trading at $130.50 and traded between $119.77 and $120.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEI’s 50-day SMA is 124.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 121.29. The stock has a high of $147.93 for the year while the low is $71.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.50%, as 2.34M CLNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of HEICO Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.51, while the P/B ratio is 10.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 477.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HEI shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 175,135 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,609,928 shares of HEI, with a total valuation of $468,893,548. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $333,091,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HEICO Corporation shares by 8.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,528,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 116,622 shares of HEICO Corporation which are valued at $198,529,072. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its HEICO Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 173,142 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,403,121 shares and is now valued at $182,251,387. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of HEICO Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.