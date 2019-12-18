Is It Crazy To Buy Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) And Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

The shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Williams Capital Group in its latest research note that was published on August 19, 2019. Williams Capital Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on May 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stephens was of a view that CRZO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that CRZO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.48.

The shares of the company added by 8.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.68 while ending the day at $8.32. During the trading session, a total of 3.95 million shares were traded which represents a 40.76% incline from the average session volume which is 6.66 million shares. CRZO had ended its last session trading at $7.67. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. currently has a market cap of $803.55 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CRZO 52-week low price stands at $6.15 while its 52-week high price is $13.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. generated 2.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.84%. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated UXIN as Initiated on March 12, 2019, with its price target of $7.70 suggesting that UXIN could surge by 19.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.03% to reach $3.51/share. It started the day trading at $3.07 and traded between $2.77 and $2.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UXIN’s 50-day SMA is 2.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.77. The stock has a high of $9.87 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.78%, as 9.53M CRZO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 38.13% of Uxin Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ward Ferry Management Ltd. bought more UXIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ward Ferry Management Ltd. purchasing 874,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,051,100 shares of UXIN, with a total valuation of $34,987,239. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd…. meanwhile sold more UXIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,705,770 worth of shares.