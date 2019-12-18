Is It Crazy To Buy Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) And Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The shares of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardinal Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Guggenheim was of a view that CAH is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2019. UBS thinks that CAH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $51.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $51.00 while ending the day at $51.57. During the trading session, a total of 3.65 million shares were traded which represents a -38.95% decline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. CAH had ended its last session trading at $53.70. Cardinal Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CAH 52-week low price stands at $41.03 while its 52-week high price is $56.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardinal Health Inc. generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.57%. Cardinal Health Inc. has the potential to record 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.54% to reach $10.85/share. It started the day trading at $9.98 and traded between $9.74 and $9.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 8.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.98. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.93%, as 23.39M CAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.79% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.