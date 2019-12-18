Is A Downturn Overdue? WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

The shares of WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WPX Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the WPX stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Mizuho was of a view that WPX is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2019. Barclays thinks that WPX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.81.

The shares of the company added by 6.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.35 while ending the day at $12.69. During the trading session, a total of 20.09 million shares were traded which represents a -158.6% decline from the average session volume which is 7.77 million shares. WPX had ended its last session trading at $11.90. WPX Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WPX 52-week low price stands at $8.79 while its 52-week high price is $15.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WPX Energy Inc. generated 13.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. WPX Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $375. Robert W. Baird also rated BA as Downgrade on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $342 suggesting that BA could surge by 12.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $327.00/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $374.45/share. It started the day trading at $330.95 and traded between $320.61 and $327.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BA’s 50-day SMA is 356.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 362.16. The stock has a high of $446.01 for the year while the low is $292.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.10%, as 5.55M WPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.99% of The Boeing Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 353,335 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,835,539 shares of BA, with a total valuation of $14,586,977,671. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more BA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,499,840,014 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its The Boeing Company shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 30,491,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,822 shares of The Boeing Company which are valued at $11,165,292,882. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Boeing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,828 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,121,207 shares and is now valued at $9,565,063,579. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of The Boeing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.