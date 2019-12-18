Is A Downturn Overdue? TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)?

The shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TC Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. UBS was of a view that TRP is Neutral in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that TRP is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.31.

The shares of the company added by 0.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $51.72 while ending the day at $52.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -40.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. TRP had ended its last session trading at $51.66. TC Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $48.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.13, with a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TRP 52-week low price stands at $34.58 while its 52-week high price is $52.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TC Energy Corporation generated 1.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.27%. TC Energy Corporation has the potential to record 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.51% to reach $29.13/share. It started the day trading at $23.48 and traded between $23.12 and $23.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLCO’s 50-day SMA is 21.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.98. The stock has a high of $26.97 for the year while the low is $16.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.01%, as 2.24M TRP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.48% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.56, while the P/B ratio is 4.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more MLCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -1,126,653 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,516,968 shares of MLCO, with a total valuation of $819,641,079. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MLCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $327,333,663 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors … increased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,483,352 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,530 shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited which are valued at $223,085,731. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 253,117 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,849,236 shares and is now valued at $167,031,742. Following these latest developments, around 33.50% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.