Is A Downturn Overdue? Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)?

The shares of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $127 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qorvo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on December 09, 2019, to Buy the QRVO stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 81. The Benchmark Company was of a view that QRVO is Buy in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that QRVO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $102.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $114.29 while ending the day at $114.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -24.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. QRVO had ended its last session trading at $115.00. Qorvo Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 55.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.67, with a beta of 1.11. Qorvo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 QRVO 52-week low price stands at $54.74 while its 52-week high price is $116.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Qorvo Inc. generated 586.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.15%. Qorvo Inc. has the potential to record 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.34% to reach $76.75/share. It started the day trading at $64.77 and traded between $63.75 and $64.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLL’s 50-day SMA is 67.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.33. The stock has a high of $81.88 for the year while the low is $42.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.66%, as 6.84M QRVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Ball Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.06, while the P/B ratio is 6.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BLL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -522,512 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,873,456 shares of BLL, with a total valuation of $2,501,920,503. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more BLL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,872,141,721 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ball Corporation shares by 3.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,800,185 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 648,071 shares of Ball Corporation which are valued at $1,175,880,221. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ball Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 294,229 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,560,536 shares and is now valued at $961,869,008. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ball Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.