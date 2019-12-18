Is A Downturn Overdue? NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)?

The shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $49 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NRG Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2019, to Equal-Weight the NRG stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $45. Citigroup was of a view that NRG is Neutral in its latest report on July 30, 2018. UBS thinks that NRG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $39.59 while ending the day at $39.59. During the trading session, a total of 2.89 million shares were traded which represents a -9.2% decline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. NRG had ended its last session trading at $40.12. NRG Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 0.75. NRG 52-week low price stands at $32.63 while its 52-week high price is $43.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NRG Energy Inc. generated 277.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.09%. NRG Energy Inc. has the potential to record 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.34% to reach $3.94/share. It started the day trading at $1.34 and traded between $1.28 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.52. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.52%, as 14.90M NRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.38% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.