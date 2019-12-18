Is A Downturn Overdue? KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR), EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)?

The shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by CJS Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. CJS Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KAR Auction Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Sell the KAR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. Gabelli & Co was of a view that KAR is Hold in its latest report on August 09, 2018. SunTrust thinks that KAR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.58.

The shares of the company added by 0.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.555 while ending the day at $21.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a 32.67% incline from the average session volume which is 2.7 million shares. KAR had ended its last session trading at $21.61. KAR Auction Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.70, with a beta of 1.02. KAR Auction Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KAR 52-week low price stands at $16.39 while its 52-week high price is $28.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The KAR Auction Services Inc. generated 531.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.14%. KAR Auction Services Inc. has the potential to record 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.47% to reach $39.36/share. It started the day trading at $27.08 and traded between $25.44 and $26.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQM’s 50-day SMA is 27.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.95. The stock has a high of $47.66 for the year while the low is $21.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.41%, as 5.57M KAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.19% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 996.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more EQM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -1,800,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,408,506 shares of EQM, with a total valuation of $287,505,084. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more EQM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,406,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its EQM Midstream Partners LP shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,415,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 444,546 shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $218,162,534. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its EQM Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 887,134 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,025,239 shares and is now valued at $139,604,788. Following these latest developments, around 97.50% of EQM Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.