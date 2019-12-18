Is A Downturn Overdue? HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)?

The shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HDFC Bank Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2017. Goldman was of a view that HDB is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2016. Citigroup thinks that HDB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 37 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.79.

The shares of the company added by 1.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $63.82 while ending the day at $64.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -13.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. HDB had ended its last session trading at $63.26. HDB 52-week low price stands at $47.16 while its 52-week high price is $65.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. HDFC Bank Limited has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Goldman also rated PBF as Upgrade on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that PBF could surge by 21.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.21% to reach $40.33/share. It started the day trading at $31.73 and traded between $30.74 and $31.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBF’s 50-day SMA is 31.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.85. The stock has a high of $37.03 for the year while the low is $21.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.95%, as 5.95M HDB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.93% of PBF Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PBF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -574,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,969,726 shares of PBF, with a total valuation of $312,052,424. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PBF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,629,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its PBF Energy Inc. shares by 2.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,956,335 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 199,620 shares of PBF Energy Inc. which are valued at $249,033,286. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its PBF Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 55,866 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,968,168 shares and is now valued at $218,103,658. Following these latest developments, around 17.30% of PBF Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.