Is A Downturn Overdue? Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)?

The shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that SID is Buy in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SID is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.355 while ending the day at $3.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a 48.12% incline from the average session volume which is 3.55 million shares. SID had ended its last session trading at $3.40. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a market cap of $4.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.96. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SID 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $4.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia Siderurgica Nacional generated 478.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $165. Raymond James also rated VEEV as Upgrade on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $180 suggesting that VEEV could surge by 18.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $147.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.06% to reach $178.06/share. It started the day trading at $148.33 and traded between $143.93 and $144.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEEV's 50-day SMA is 147.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 148.83. The stock has a high of $176.90 for the year while the low is $79.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.51%, as 2.85M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.57% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 70.41, while the P/B ratio is 13.75. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VEEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 481,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,476,148 shares of VEEV, with a total valuation of $1,861,191,759. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more VEEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,127,238,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Veeva Systems Inc. shares by 11.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,798,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 675,446 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. which are valued at $1,014,206,346. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Veeva Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 75,338 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,332,760 shares and is now valued at $944,721,137. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Veeva Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.