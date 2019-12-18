Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

The shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Sell the SBRA stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $24. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBRA is Underperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. Raymond James thinks that SBRA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.68 while ending the day at $20.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -10.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. SBRA had ended its last session trading at $21.04. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 576.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 96.02, with a beta of 0.78. SBRA 52-week low price stands at $15.70 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 123.4%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.27% to reach $25.65/share. It started the day trading at $18.46 and traded between $17.855 and $18.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGHT’s 50-day SMA is 19.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.23. The stock has a high of $26.67 for the year while the low is $16.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.27%, as 18.33M SBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.84% of 8×8 Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EGHT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 387,605 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,647,031 shares of EGHT, with a total valuation of $280,037,076. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EGHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,036,290 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its 8×8 Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,730,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of 8×8 Inc. which are valued at $97,059,600. In the same vein, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. decreased its 8×8 Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 211,882 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,450,425 shares and is now valued at $91,322,721. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of 8×8 Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.