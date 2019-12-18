Expensive Market, What To Buy? People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of People’s United Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on October 29, 2019, to Equal-Weight the PBCT stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. FIG Partners was of a view that PBCT is Market Perform in its latest report on April 22, 2019. FIG Partners thinks that PBCT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.32.

The shares of the company added by 1.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.81 while ending the day at $17.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.1 million shares were traded which represents a 9.83% incline from the average session volume which is 3.44 million shares. PBCT had ended its last session trading at $16.86. People’s United Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 1.24. PBCT 52-week low price stands at $13.66 while its 52-week high price is $18.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. People’s United Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.28% to reach $65.44/share. It started the day trading at $61.60 and traded between $60.85 and $60.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIG’s 50-day SMA is 60.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.22. The stock has a high of $62.75 for the year while the low is $40.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.64%, as 4.79M PBCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.33% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 587,030 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,062,414 shares of HIG, with a total valuation of $2,416,400,930. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more HIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,306,135,299 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,904,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 169,897 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. which are valued at $1,293,168,887. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 976,856 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,381,547 shares and is now valued at $1,260,802,497. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.