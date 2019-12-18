Expensive Market, What To Buy? Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI), ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

The shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on January 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Stifel was of a view that GDI is Hold in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GDI is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.73 while ending the day at $36.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -25.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. GDI had ended its last session trading at $36.18. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GDI 52-week low price stands at $18.70 while its 52-week high price is $36.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. generated 406.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -125.0%. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on August 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is now rated as Outperform. Lake Street also rated ZIOP as Initiated on April 04, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ZIOP could surge by 21.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.40% to reach $6.30/share. It started the day trading at $5.07 and traded between $4.88 and $4.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIOP’s 50-day SMA is 4.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.71. The stock has a high of $7.25 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 52.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.10%, as 53.06M GDI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.06% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.32, while the P/B ratio is 7.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 35.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The MSD Partners LP bought more ZIOP shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The MSD Partners LP purchasing 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,151,516 shares of ZIOP, with a total valuation of $78,939,398. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile bought more ZIOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,642,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, White Rock Capital Management LP increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by 51.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,381,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,187,879 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which are valued at $64,508,959. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,455 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,837,059 shares and is now valued at $56,461,077. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.