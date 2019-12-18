Expensive Market, What To Buy? Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

The shares of Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 14, 2017. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enel Americas S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.87 while ending the day at $10.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -19.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. ENIA had ended its last session trading at $10.94. Enel Americas S.A. currently has a market cap of $16.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 0.59. Enel Americas S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ENIA 52-week low price stands at $7.18 while its 52-week high price is $11.03.

The Enel Americas S.A. generated 1.41 billion in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $150.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.50% to reach $166.60/share. It started the day trading at $152.70 and traded between $150.2305 and $151.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPOT’s 50-day SMA is 137.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.37. The stock has a high of $161.38 for the year while the low is $103.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.03%, as 5.02M ENIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.90% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.21, while the P/B ratio is 12.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more SPOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 35,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,130,947 shares of SPOT, with a total valuation of $2,727,116,495. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more SPOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,703,339,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Spotify Technology S.A. shares by 11.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,211,163 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -530,407 shares of Spotify Technology S.A. which are valued at $600,301,286. In the same vein, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its Spotify Technology S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,756 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,062,379 shares and is now valued at $579,092,126. Following these latest developments, around 27.60% of Spotify Technology S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.