Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

The shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 02, 2019. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cameco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 22, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 20, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Raymond James was of a view that CCJ is Outperform in its latest report on August 15, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that CCJ is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.655 while ending the day at $8.73. During the trading session, a total of 3.3 million shares were traded which represents a -69.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. CCJ had ended its last session trading at $8.92. Cameco Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.41, with a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 CCJ 52-week low price stands at $8.03 while its 52-week high price is $13.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cameco Corporation generated 620.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4000.0%. Cameco Corporation has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $143. Even though the stock has been trading at $127.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.93% to reach $136.23/share. It started the day trading at $129.26 and traded between $127.19 and $128.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DTE’s 50-day SMA is 125.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 127.18. The stock has a high of $134.37 for the year while the low is $107.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.37%, as 4.05M CCJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.12% of DTE Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.60, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 302,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,229,180 shares of DTE, with a total valuation of $2,652,373,749. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,300,014,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DTE Energy Company shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,018,455 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 325,101 shares of DTE Energy Company which are valued at $1,501,585,768. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DTE Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 246,272 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,873,342 shares and is now valued at $1,233,575,349. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DTE Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.