Expensive Market, What To Buy? Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

The shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $23 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brixmor Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on September 05, 2019, to Hold the BRX stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Sandler O’Neill set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. JP Morgan was of a view that BRX is Neutral in its latest report on December 19, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that BRX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.83 while ending the day at $20.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -2.99% decline from the average session volume which is 2.76 million shares. BRX had ended its last session trading at $20.97. BRX 52-week low price stands at $14.11 while its 52-week high price is $22.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.37%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.23% to reach $65.00/share. It started the day trading at $52.95 and traded between $52.36 and $52.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAN’s 50-day SMA is 49.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.42. The stock has a high of $60.36 for the year while the low is $23.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.80%, as 7.87M BRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.43% of Anaplan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coatue Management LLC bought more PLAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coatue Management LLC purchasing 703,381 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,813,491 shares of PLAN, with a total valuation of $690,903,435. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PLAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $437,722,344 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by 46.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,083,820 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,606,981 shares of Anaplan Inc. which are valued at $274,119,574. In the same vein, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,844,093 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,844,093 shares and is now valued at $207,273,495. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Anaplan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.