Expensive Market, What To Buy? AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

The shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on September 12, 2019. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2019. UBS was of a view that ABC is Buy in its latest report on January 17, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that ABC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $93.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $82.98 while ending the day at $83.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -63.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. ABC had ended its last session trading at $85.96. AmerisourceBergen Corporation currently has a market cap of $17.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.97, with a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ABC 52-week low price stands at $69.36 while its 52-week high price is $94.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AmerisourceBergen Corporation generated 3.37 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.62%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has the potential to record 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.54% to reach $77.23/share. It started the day trading at $70.25 and traded between $68.73 and $70.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALK’s 50-day SMA is 68.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.05. The stock has a high of $72.22 for the year while the low is $53.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.68%, as 7.20M ABC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.87% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.24, while the P/B ratio is 2.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 806.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALK shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 317,465 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,195,651 shares of ALK, with a total valuation of $910,631,876. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more ALK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $615,295,299 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by 1.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,077,526 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 111,319 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. which are valued at $419,410,069. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,140 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,012,867 shares and is now valued at $414,947,952. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.