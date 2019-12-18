Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -4.15% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $36.02 before closing at $37.18. Intraday shares traded counted 5.16 million, which was -108.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.47M. DDOG’s previous close was $38.79 while the outstanding shares total $272.49M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.74, with weekly volatility at 6.41% and ATR at 2.41. The DDOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.55 and a $44.09 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Datadog Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DDOG, the company has in raw cash 760.95 million on their books with 10.22 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 872.48 million million total, with 176.66 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 23.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 72.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 272.49M with the revenue now reading -0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.18 cents a share).

Is the stock of DDOG attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Datadog Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DDOG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.78.