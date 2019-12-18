Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.71% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $73.17 before closing at $76.33. Intraday shares traded counted 4.6 million, which was -11.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.14M. BYND’s previous close was $73.60 while the outstanding shares total $61.69M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.25, with weekly volatility at 3.83% and ATR at 3.29. The BYND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.00 and a $239.71 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Beyond Meat Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BYND, the company has in raw cash 312.45 million on their books with 9.09 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 418.94 million million total, with 56.19 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Beyond Meat Inc. recorded a total of 91.96 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 71.43% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 26.87%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 59.18 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 32.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 61.69M with the revenue now reading 0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.05 cents a share).

Is the stock of BYND attractive?

In related news, Chief People Officer, SOTO CARI exercised an option 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 3.00, for a total value of 11,250. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Director, Stone Christopher Isaac now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,515,000. Also, Director, Stone Christopher Isaac sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 82.01 per share, with a total market value of 1,640,168. Following this completion of exercised an option, the Director, Stone Christopher Isaac now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,560,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.70%.

3 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Beyond Meat Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BYND stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $109.54.