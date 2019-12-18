Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)?

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 25.94% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $1.81 before closing at $2.28. Intraday shares traded counted 5.6 million, which was -941.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 537.24K. PRPO’s previous close was $1.81 while the outstanding shares total $7.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.45, with weekly volatility at 15.06% and ATR at 0.19. The PRPO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.65 and a $10.80 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Precipio Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.17 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRPO, the company has in raw cash 1.68 million on their books with 698000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.96 million million total, with 4.64 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Precipio Inc. (PRPO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Precipio Inc. recorded a total of 784000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -20.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 756000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 7.53M with the revenue now reading -0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of PRPO attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, DANIELI ILAN bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.09, for a total value of 2,463. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operations Officer, Sabet Ahmed Zaki now bought 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 268. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Precipio Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRPO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.15.